Police successfully cleared the busy Antill Street and Federal Highway roundabout on Wednesday evening after a heavy tow operator was required to right a toppled semi-trailer at the intersection.
All traffic at the busy intersection was diverted mid-afternoon as a heavy tow truck completed the complicated process of dragging the toppled trailer back onto its wheels safely, and removing it from the intersection.
Then lanes both northbound and southbound were closed intermittently to clean up the debris and the spilled load.
A sudden load shift was seen as the likely cause of the semi-trailer rolling into its side at the Antill Street roundabout early on Wednesday morning.
The northbound semi-trailer was laden with firewood when it teetered and toppled on to its left-hand side as it negotiated the roundabout, heading up Northbourne Avenue, onto the Federal Highway, about 7.30am.
No-one was injured in the incident.
The trailer disconnected and fell onto its side, spilling its firewood onto the verge while the prime mover fortunately remained upright.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.