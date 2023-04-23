The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher says government still considering boosts to single parenting payment, Commonwealth Rent Assistance

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:50pm
The Expenditure Review Committee is considering recommendations on women's economic equality, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Expenditure Review Committee is considering recommendations on women's economic equality, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The government is still considering six recommendations for improving women's economic equality ahead of the May federal budget, including boosts to the single parenting payment and Commonwealth Rent Assistance, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says.

