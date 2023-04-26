The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Chanel Contos joins Julia Gillard's Global Institute for Women's Leadership

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
April 26 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The advocate behind a viral petition about sexual assault of school girls will join former prime minister Julia Gillard's Global Institute for Women's Leadership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.