Herbs are a staple in the kitchen so if you have a little space in the garden get growing and these delightful culinary accompaniments will soon be at your fingertips.
Remember the closer the herbs are to the kitchen, the more likely you are to use them.
Herbs can be bought in small containers and grown on. This will cost you about the same as a fresh bunch in the supermarket, but the upside is you can keep potted herbs growing and harvest as required.
Growing herbs from seed is very rewarding. Sow seeds densely then thin out plants as they germinate. Coriander, dill, parsley and chives are perfect in any garden and often pop up voluntarily if allowed to go to seed.
Others such as oregano and marjoram make excellent groundcovers and, as a bonus, are ideal for suppressing weeds.
Coriander is the one herb that has the potential to divide a nation - you either love it or hate it, there is no middle ground.
Scientific research indicates that the reason for this has a lot to do with genetics. For those unfortunate enough to have the gene, coriander might smell like squashed bugs and taste like soap.
In fact, the name coriander is derived from the Greek word for bug.
There are other crops often referred to as herbs but which are in fact perennials or shrubs. These include lemongrass, rosemary and thyme.
Try growing some of these simple 'herbs' before venturing on to the more difficult ones. Mint is very easy to grow but it is an invasive plant so grow it in pots where its rampant growth can be managed.
Some popular mint varieties include peppermint, spearmint, chocolate mint and apple mint, also known as woolly mint.
Another delightful mint for Asian cooking is Japanese mint which has a delightful menthol flavour.
Picking is critical to good herb management. Many gardeners, especially first timers, are reluctant to harvest crops or get the timing wrong.
With herbs it's relatively simple - pick the tender young shoots as plants continue growing. Pinch shoots just above a leaf so the bud in the leaf junction where you have picked will become your next new shoot.
Pruning in this way encourages new growth and with herbs, those tender new shoots are the tastiest.
