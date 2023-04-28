Forgotten ski huts of the Brindabellas

The Ginini Hut Club members enjoyed the 1949 winter from their little base, driving to Franklin Chalet and skiing from there to the hut. A small ski run was formed on Ginini. The skiers also did tours along the range. But like the Stockyard Gap group, job changes had their impact and there were concerns that the lease might be lost due to government protection of the Cotter water catchment. The Ginini club offloaded the lease in 1951 - to RMC Duntroon which developed the site into its own ski lodge.