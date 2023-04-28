The Canberra Times
Forgotten ski huts of the Brindabellas

By Matthew Higgins
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
Gus Angus and Bob Sluce at the Ginini hut, June 1950. Picture by David Cook
The story of skiing on the Brindabellas is well known among parts of the community. Many Canberrans will have heard of Mt Franklin Chalet (opened 1938), and the Royal Military College Duntroon Ski Lodge (started 1951).

