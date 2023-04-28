Mother's Day gift guide | Trending

A selection of gifts your mum will adore this Mother's Day, including ideas that might surprise her.
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, $32.99. Bookworms love nothing more than diving into a great novel. This new offering from a New York Times bestselling author was also selected for Oprah's Book Club. penguin.com.au
Dusty pink Bobbi boots, $149.95. A mainstay for mums watching junior footy this winter, 20 per cent of sales from Australia and New Zealand will be donated to the Mother's Day Classic Foundation until May 14. merrypeople.com
Silk zippered pillowcase, $59.99. Gifting a pillowcase may seem naff, but mum will quickly love it - silk pillowcases have multiple beauty benefits, including preventing wrinkles and blemishes, and keeping hair looking its best. coverluxesilk.com
Mambo striped knit hoodie, $35. This super comfy jumper is the perfect balance of comfort and style. Available at Big W.
Everleigh cocktail shaker, $39.95. This beautiful gift idea is all the more special as it's something mum would probably never buy herself. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Hatchling silver rose gold necklace, $169. You cannot go wrong with stunning jewellery on May 14 this year. najo.com.au
Le Panier Pliage basket bag, $520. Sitting firmly in the "if money were no object" category, a designer bag can be just as revered by laidback ladies. longchamp.com
Blooming blossom kit, $359. With a 20-metre hose, watering spray gun and classic rack, this is the ultimate gardening accessory for mums with a green thumb. gardenglory.com/au
The Non-Negotiables skincare starter set, $55. Give mum the gift of beautiful skin, from the beauty brand that has women talking. This is a great way for her to try these highly effective products, without breaking the bank. trinnylondon.com/au
Openook prism mug, $5. Treat her to breakfast in bed with a cup of tea or coffee in a new mug. So simple, yet guaranteed to be so welcomed. Available at Big W.
Auringonkukka beach robe, $339. Brighten your mum's days with a layer that can be worn around the house, or pool and beachside. marimekko.com/au_en
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
