ACT police are investigating the robbery of a customer outside of the Westpac shopfront in Manuka.
About 10.35am on Friday, ACT Policing responded to reports of the robbery of a customer at the bank on Franklin Street.
Witnesses were heard describing hearing a scream and seeing a man in a face mask holding what appeared to be a Taser.
A local person confirmed that men in COVID masks had gone into the bank and attempted to rob it. She didn't know whether the robbers had succeeded in taking cash.
Others said they believed the robbers had jumped out of an SUV outside the bank.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.
They are in the process of identifying the location of CCTV cameras on the busy line of shops.
Forensic science police officers were examining the inside of the bank. Areas inside were cordoned off by police tape.
The entrance to the bank and pedestrian access along the shopping strip was also blocked by police tape. They have also shut down part of Franklin Street.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or people and businesses who may have footage of the area around the time, is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. The reference number is 7416300.
More to come.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
