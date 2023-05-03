The Canberra Times
Connor Manns found not guilty of attempted murder by ACT Supreme Court jury

By Tim Piccione
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:20pm
A man will remain behind bars after a jury decided he intended to seriously injure but not kill his target during an early morning drive-by shooting.

