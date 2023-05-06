The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian College unable to 'extinguish' tax debt

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brindabella Christian College will be unable to extinguish a multi-million dollar tax debt. Picture by Matt Loxton
Brindabella Christian College will be unable to extinguish a multi-million dollar tax debt. Picture by Matt Loxton

Brindabella Christian College will be unable to "extinguish" its multi-million dollar tax debt as suggested by its board chair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.