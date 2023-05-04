The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Samuel Doughty faces ACT Magistrates Court, admits to raping girls

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
May 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serial child rapist used social media to locate girls before abusing them, amassing four victims over several years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.