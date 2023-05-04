A serial child rapist used social media to locate girls before abusing them, amassing four victims over several years.
Samuel John Doughty, from Calwell, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to child abuse and sexual assault offences involving four different girls between 2017 and 2021.
The victims were aged between 13 and 15.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with girls aged 14 and 15, as well as one count of committing an act of indecency on a 13-year-old.
Doughty pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in 2016.
Three other charges were withdrawn.
The facts of Doughty's offending are yet to be agreed.
However, police documents tendered to the court on Thursday allege Doughty contacted his victims though social media, mainly Snapchat.
Police claim the man arranged to meet up with a 13-year-old girl through Snapchat in 2020 and placed his hand on her genitals.
The documents allege Doughty had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in 2021.
It is said the victim received a Snapchat message from an unknown person asking her if she was at the O'Connor shops. The girl responded "Yes, why do you want to know?" and ignored further messages.
The victim had Snap Map activated, allowing her contacts to see her location.
Later, as the victim came out of a shop, she heard someone calling her name. The person turned out to be Doughty, whom she had not met or seen before.
Police documents state Doughty asked her to get into his car to go for a drive.
The victim "did not want to offend or be rude to his offer, so she obliged".
Police say Doughty drove to an isolated area and parked the car, in which he digitally raped her.
The documents allege Doughty also had sex with a 15-year-old in 2017 after first making contact through Facebook.
Police claim the man demanded the act in return for buying the underage victim Smirnoff Double Black vodka.
In 2019, a 14-year-old victim received a Snapchat friend request from the username "Samderp3", later identified by police as the offender.
Police documents say the messages were "very aggressive and intrusive", and Doughty would threaten to turn up at the girl's school.
Later that year, this victim walked to Mawson shops after school and agreed with her mother to be picked up from there at a certain time.
Police claim Doughty saw the victim was at the shops via Snap Map and drove to the location, where he went up and hugged her. The pair had never physically met.
It is said he then showed her his car, locked the doors when she was inside the vehicle, and told the girl they were going for a drive.
The mother had her daughter's location services enabled on her phone and tracked her when she noticed the girl was not at the shops.
Police documents allege Doughty drove to Kambah, where he then raped the child in the back of his vehicle.
The mother tracked down the location and saw this. The mother slammed her fists on the car window, pulled her daughter from the vehicle and yelled at the offender.
Doughty also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order, namely refusing to provide police the passcode to his phone and electronic devices.
The case has been committed to the ACT Supreme Court and will go before a registrar on May 18.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.
