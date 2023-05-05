The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

ACT Supreme Court sentences man who raped co-worker to full-time jail

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man, who cannot be named, leaves court last month. Picture by Tim Piccione
The man, who cannot be named, leaves court last month. Picture by Tim Piccione

A "cynical and self-serving" rapist who laughed while assaulting a co-worker he believed was asleep will spend time behind bars after a judge said the man didn't demonstrate "any real remorse".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.