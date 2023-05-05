The royal treatment | Trending

Depending on your viewpoint, tonight's coronation could be the ultimate majestic moment, or perhaps a chance to have some Brit-inspired fun.
Little People, Big Dreams - King Charles, $19.99. This picture book illustrates the life of the new king, and includes a biographical timeline and historical photos. amazon.com.au
Tan crown, $34.95. Handcrafted from premium vegan leather, this is the perfect accessory for a range of festive occasions, be it birthdays, graduations, or the crowing of a monarch. baisik.com.au
Scarlett long sleeve pj set, $290. The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort is scheduled to start at 8pm (AEST) and expected to last three hours, so some fancy silk pyjamas could be the perfect viewing ensemble. saintedsisters.com
R+Co Crown scalp scrub, $56. Treat your crowning glory to a detox, with this treatment that cleanses and rebalances your scalp for shiny, healthy hair. roguebeauty.com.au
Cheese knife set, $79. We predict cake, scones and cheese boards galore in Australian living rooms tonight - time to dust off the stuff you keep for special occasions. shopcharliesinteriors.com
Gabby Malpas Jardin mug and coaster set, $19.95. The night calls for a cup of tea (or two) poured into your best china. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Queen Victoria English breakfast tea, $11 (100 pack). Celebrating time-honoured tea traditions dating back to the English aristocrats of the 18th century. Available at Coles.
Grace round velvet cushion, $29.95. Adorn your personal throne with a regal touch of purple, a splash of plush velvet, or both! pillowtalk.com.au
Alpen champagne flutes, $9.50 (12 pack) and Crafters Choice Blue red and white craft glitter, $4. Create your own glitter dipped cups and raise a toast to the new king. Available at Spotlight.
British slang playing cards, $19.99. If you grow tired of the pomp and ceremony, why not inject some fun with your own interpretation of a personal speech or oath. yellowoctopus.com.au
Union Dacks, $60. Prefer to celebrate the pageantry in a more covert fashion? Check out this Aussie nod to an iconic British symbol. budgysmuggler.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
