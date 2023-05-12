There's a terrifying chapter, Coercive Control, about how technology can be used in abusive relationships. Abusers can see what their partners are watching, what they're asking Alexa about, randomly control things such as lights and heating remotely. Maybe they're using "creepware" to stalk people. In Hobart in 2019 a mechanic faced court for setting up an app to control his ex-girlfriend's car, not only could he track her movements, but he could suddenly stop the moving vehicle.

