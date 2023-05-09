The Canberra Liberals have supported a call from the GP lobby group to exempt doctors from payroll tax.
On Wednesday, they called on the ACT government to outline an exemption from primary care clinics.
The Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) claimed the ACT Revenue office was contacting clinics and telling them they were liable for backpay.
In the ACT, payroll tax charges employers paying more than $2 million a year 6.85 per cent of wages.
It was recently reinterpreted as also applying to clinics with tenant doctors.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley said primary care in the ACT had been neglected.
"High prices and low availability mean that less Canberrans are visiting a GP and instead, more Canberrans with increasingly complex conditions are presenting to the Emergency Departments which are already under enormous strain," she said.
"This motion will ensure that additional costs are not transferred to patients which will only create more barriers to seeing a GP and place further pressure on our hospitals.
"The Canberra Liberals want to make sure the ACT is an attractive place for GPs to work and bolster our health system."
RACGP claimed the tax would force GPs to charge patients $15 more per consultation.
The Canberra Liberals have promised a royal commission into the ACT's health system if they are elected next year.
The government was not intending to amend payroll tax rules, ACT Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said in early April.
She said it was unfair to burden state and territory governments when general practitioners are a national responsibility.
"The payroll tax rules are quite clear and we don't have any intention of amending those," she said.
"We understand that GPs are under significant pressure in this country, and that's a national issue.
"But asking states and territories to wear the cost by exempting a particular group of professionals from payroll tax is something we're not considering at this point."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
