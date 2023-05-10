Wanniassa house fire causes significant damage, flames reach two storeys

A house fire in Wanniassa on Wednesday night has left the house with significant damage, emergency services say.
The fire started about 9pm on Wednesday, with the flames reportedly reaching the top of the two-storey home in Greeves Street, Wanniassa.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but investigators remain on the scene on Thursday morning.
Emergency services said the fire did not seem to be suspicious.
All residents of the home reportedly made it out, and none were transported to hospital.
Emergency services said there was significant damage to the entire structure, but the extent was currently unknown. They said the two-storey home was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the fire.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
