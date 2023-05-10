The Canberra Times
Wanniassa house fire causes significant damage, flames reach two storeys

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 11 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:01am
A house fire in Wanniassa on Wednesday night has left the house with significant damage, emergency services say.

