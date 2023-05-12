Australian Made Week | Trending

The country unites next week to champion our talented makers and growers. With beauties such as these being produced, there's clearly plenty to celebrate.
Pardalote keepsake, $19.95. Designed, printed and assembled by hand in Melbourne, these decorations are made from PEFC-certified eucalyptus and feature Natalie Marshall's illustrations of Australia's flora and fauna. littlehellostudio.com.au
Tidal ring stack, from $179 each. Based in Sydney, Zoë Alexandria makes each piece by hand using recycled materials, and responsibly sourced gemstones. Her jewellery recycling initiative encourages you to find pieces you no longer wear and have them transformed into a unique piece that signifies new beginnings. zoealexandria.com
Interiors Parfum, $65. Made in Australia with gentle ingredients, and free from parabens, artificial colours and dyes, this home care business makes products for an unadulterated home devoid of pollutants. domenicaformulations.com
Toffee tote, $350. Designed and made in Sydney using premium Italian leather, Imby Langenbach accidentally started her company when she was making a bag for her sister's birthday. karmme.com.au
Splendid Wren x Will & Co latte cup and saucer, $70. Working with local artist, Catherine Field of Splendid Wren, this handmade set is made with traditional clay techniques at the Bondi headquarters. willandco.com.au
Wylies Baths tea towel, $35. Sarah Silverton is a Sydney-based photographer who has spent decades capturing the city's sand, swell and surfboard riders. Her evocative seascapes are used to create stunning pieces for the home such as framed wall art, homewares and accessories. sarahsilverton.com
Swipe Right nail polish, $23. This was the natural next step for Kara Jeffers, who used to own a Melbourne nail salon and now works with a local manufacturer for the polish. All the packaging is also made in Melbourne. missfrankie.com.au
Four Pillars gin collection, $49.90. Two successful Victorian businesses, one experts in chocolate, the other gin aficionados, have joined forces to create this delicious gift box. kokoblack.com
Dancing with Vera candle, $44.95. Using natural ingredients from Victorian producers, each handcrafted candle is one-of-a-kind and poured into a recycled bottle. gatherandharvest.com.au
Lil' Legacy pan, $189. Made from recycled cast iron, the pans are poured at Ajax Foundry in Sydney, and come with a three generation guarantee. The bronzed cookware option has been pre-seasoned, so arrives ready to go. ironcladpan.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
