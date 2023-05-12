The Canberra Raiders have said their goodbyes to dynamic winger Semi Valemei.
The 24-year-old was re-signed in 2021 to remain in Canberra until the end of next season, but now the Fijian international is set to take up a new contract with the North Queensland Cowboys in his quest to play more NRL games.
"It was a really tough moment [Thursday] morning, when Semi, a very quiet guy, spoke to the group," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart confirmed.
"It was emotional, and as a coach, it's very hard.
"I want Semi to be an NRL player and at the moment he's going to get an opportunity to be on a quicker pathway for him to play NRL at the Cowboys.
"They've been talking about Semi for three or four weeks apparently."
Valemei will not play for the Raiders in their NSW Cup curtain-raiser against Parramatta on Saturday.
Between 2020-2022, Valemei played 29 games at centre and wing for the Green Machine, and scored nine tries.
A game-winning, bone-crunching tackle last year on Titans playmaker AJ Brimson saw Valemei's highlight go viral on social media.
This season though, strong competition among the outside backs at the Raiders has restricted Valemei to reserve grade, and he is yet to play an NRL game in 2023.
Valemei returns to Queensland, where he first played in Australia before being scouted by the Raiders, and it's a bittersweet situation for Stuart.
"That's the part of the job that I hate. I'd have Semi here for the rest of his career if I could," Stuart said. "But he needs to play NRL.
"They're getting a very good football player, who is a really lovely young bloke.
"They won't have an ounce of trouble with him and I hope he's very successful."
As one Raider left, another secured his future this week in bench prop Emre Guler who re-signed until the end of 2025.
"We see him as a Raider for life," Stuart said.
"The way he's playing football at the moment, he can be starting in most other football teams."
Melanie Dinjaski
