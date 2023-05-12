Lyneham High School closed due to vandalism overnight

Students at Lyneham High School have been forced to stay home because of significant water damage due to vandalism.
Parents were notified of the closure at 8.45am on Friday, sending them scrambling to find last-minute care.
ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations spokesperson Janelle Kennard said it was disappointing for the community.
"It's always disappointing when schools are vandalised or damaged because they belong to all of us," she said.
It's not the first time the school has been the target of vandals.
In May 2019, windows were smashed and classrooms partially flooded after fire hoses were turned on. The vandals attacked on the night of the federal election.
At the time, an Education Directorate spokesman said officials were looking into ways to minimise the same type of incident from reoccurring.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
