Shared goal of liberated Palestine unites families half a world away

By Ammar Abu Shamleh
Updated May 15 2023 - 9:56am, first published 5:30am
A child holds a Palestinian flag Qalqilya, Palestine. Picture Shutterstock
A child holds a Palestinian flag Qalqilya, Palestine. Picture Shutterstock

On May 15, Palestinians around the world will mark the 75th anniversary of what we call the Nakba, Arabic for "catastrophe", where over 750,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homes, and 530 villages destroyed. My grandfather's village was one of them.

