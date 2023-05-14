The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Federal government to roll out national flood warning network and upgrade river gauges

MS
By Michelle Slater
May 14 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government has pledged $236 million in 10 years to establish a national flood-warning network to help improve the reliability of flood data, forecasts and warnings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.