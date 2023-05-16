The Australian Public Service Commission has revealed its APS-wide pay offer for the next three years, setting out a 10.5 per cent boost to salaries in ongoing pay and conditions negotiations with unions and public service agencies.
The commission, negotiating on behalf of the government, on Tuesday tabled its pay offer which includes a 4 per cent increase in the first year, 3.5 per cent in the second year and 3 per cent in the third year.
It had promised to deliver its first pay offer after the federal budget, which was handed down last week.
The offer is just over half of the main public sector union's claim, announced earlier this year, which would total 20 per cent over three years.
The government's chief negotiator, Peter Riordan, said the pay offer was "fair and considered".
"It offers APS employees the largest increase in pay in over 10 years balanced against inflation pressures, global economic uncertainty and broader fiscal responsibilities," Mr Riordan said in a statement.
"We are looking forward to progressing discussions on a variety of matters in coming weeks.
"This will include considering steps to address pay fragmentation across the Australian Public Service."
The government's offer would mean public service employees at the APS6 rank, who earn a median salary of $95,873, would receive a total pay increase of $10,421 over the three years.
The proposed increase will affect staff at the government's various agencies differently due to pay fragmentation across the APS, which will be addressed separately in another round of bargaining.
The Community and Public Sector Union claim comprises a 9 per cent increase in the first year, 6 per cent in the second year and 5 per cent in the third year.
CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly said union members would now vote and provide feedback on the offer.
"That feedback and the outcome of the voting process will inform next steps for the union and our bargaining team," Ms Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
The CPSU national secretary said she would not pre-empt feedback from members on the pay offer, but added: "I will say that our pay claim is ambitious because it has to be."
"To rebuild the APS, service-wide bargaining must deliver improvements to pay and conditions that are not ignorant to the consequences of the last decade," Ms Donnelly said.
"The public, public sector workers and the federal government need the APS to catch up, and catch up quickly to meet the demands and competition that exist in the modern labour market."
She said negotiations had been genuine and represented a "far cry" from the situation under the previous government.
The Australian Public Service Union, agencies and unions will try to agree on an APS-wide pay rise and improved conditions for the next three years by July 31, before the expiry of an interim arrangement.
Under that arrangement, due to expire at the end of August, eligible public servants receive a 3 per cent annual pay increase.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
