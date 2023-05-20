Another cheap option is a punnet of pansy seedlings. They'll fill a large pot or basket with blooms in a few weeks. Ornamental kale seedlings will also grow fast, look good, and taste, well, like kale. If you want to speed your seedlings up, plant each seeding in a small pot, a segment from an old egg carton or better still, an ornamental egg cup. Make sure the soil is wet, then place it in an old jar, with the lid on. The seedlings will grow fast, not need watering and look anywhere from eccentric to delightful, depending on the attractiveness of the jar and pot. Once the seedlings are about as tall as a match stick, take them out, or they may begin to rot.