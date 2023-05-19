Coat tales | Trending

A winter essential for the entire family, coats (and jackets) can be as stylish as they are practical, and for that reason always worth the investment.
Hutton wool blend coat, $499.95. Pair with jeans or pants and prepare for the compliments to come flooding in. oncewas.com.au
Off Campus wooly coat, $349.95. Ultra long and cosy, this is utilitarian chic at its finest. levis.com.au
Toddler hooded parka, $35. Pockets, patches and a hood - it's what every child wants in a winter jacket. bestandless.com.au
Chute Kids' Tilly jacket, $139.99. Wind resistant and waterproof, there's no reason kids should miss out in the style stakes. anacondastores.com
Funnel neck melton coat, $969. For guys who want to feel warm, but look cool. calibre.com.au
Cotton blend trench coat, $350. If you want to spend money on one foolproof fashion-forward coat that'll never go out of style, make it a camel trench. jag.com.au
Mods & Rockers trench coat, $899. Channel your inner Trinity from the Matrix movie in this ultra slick option. manningcartell.com.au
Quilted walking coat, $395. Quilting gives an air of sophistication to coats and jackets. brooksbrothers.com.au
All day reversible plaid dog jacket, from $49.99. Available in a range of sizes, this is just what your four legged friend wants to wear on those winter walks. petbarn.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
