The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT government should focus on looking after its parks

By Letters to the Editor
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government's maintenance of its parks and grassed areas is not up to scratch. Picture by Karleen Minney
The ACT government's maintenance of its parks and grassed areas is not up to scratch. Picture by Karleen Minney

We are a defence family that has moved around Australia and never lived in a place that is such an embarrassment with taking care of parks, paths and mowing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.