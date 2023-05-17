Or the 11-year-old whose sensitivity developed into an anxiety disorder during the pandemic, whilst shut off from the world. He silently worried about his mother's death as she left each day to nurse patients in the COVID ward. A clinical psychologist taught him to manage his anxiety and he recommenced school, on more days than not. But now that 10 sessions are up, the family budget cannot cover more sessions, even on a reduced fee. His mum says his anxiety has increased and she describes emerging signs of depression.