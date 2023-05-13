Dutton's question, "where are all of these people going to live" bespeaks a kernel of truth also. But his purpose seems more argumentative than inquisitive. By seeking to tie every problem to "Labor's" 'high' migrant intake - an under-supply in rentals, hospital beds, aged care, public transport, and childcare, plus high interest rates and inflation - he feeds nativist resentment. That's a lot to put at risk against a migrant intake that is no larger than the previous government's.