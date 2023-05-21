From a deontological perspective, the morality of an action is determined by its nature, not its consequences. This perspective enshrines a set of duties, such as honesty, fairness, and justice, that must be adhered to. A deontologist could argue that individuals possess a fundamental right to personal autonomy, which includes the liberty to make decisions about one's own body. If the decriminalisation policy is seen as respecting this right, even if it results in negative outcomes, a deontologist would conclude that the policy is morally sound.