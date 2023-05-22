The Canberra Times
More than 40 firefighters from NSW and the ACT battled the fire at the Commerical Hotel in Yass

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:27am
A 20-year-old man is to appear in court accused of causing the fire which destroyed the Commercial Hotel on the main street in Yass on Monday morning.

