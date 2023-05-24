"Have a cup of concrete and harden up," is a one-liner Joel Anderson has heard thrown around on job sites many times.
But he's hoping to change the sentiment through his Canberra-born wellbeing platform, Foremind.
Mr Anderson launched the digital program after experiencing his own mental health struggles while working in a blue-collar job.
Working for a manufacturing company in Canberra in his early 20s, Mr Anderson said the long working weeks caused him to burn out.
"I had pretty much a massive mental breakdown, sort of at the age of 23 or 24," he said.
Mr Anderson had an "awful experience" trying to use an existing employee assistance program and sought private support outside work.
"I guess it was really out of that lived experience that I was like, 'There's got to be a better way to do this'," he said.
The suicide rate of Australian males working in the construction industry was twice as high as other male workers, a 2022 report submitted to Mates in Construction by the University of Melbourne found.
Mr Anderson said the statistics were also a driving force for the platform.
Through a mobile app, Foremind connects workers with counsellors for virtual, telephone or in-person sessions and other mental health resources.
Since launching about two years ago, Foremind has worked with companies across Australia but has now secured its first major partnership in Canberra.
Staff at development and construction company JWLand will have confidential access to the service in addition to their existing employee assistance program.
JWLand director of construction Aaron Ackland said the app would help staff manage the physical and mental challenges of the construction industry.
"For example, a six-day working week if not appropriately managed can have an impact on relationships and overall wellbeing," he said.
Foremind is designed to be preventative, rather than a last resort, Mr Anderson said.
"It's not weak to speak up," he said.
"If you're operating at your best then there's a really important boost to the wellbeing of the entire company."
Brittney Levinson
