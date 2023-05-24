The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Foremind partners with Canberra developer JWLand to offer mental health support for construction workers

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JWLand head of development Michael Prendergast, JWLand director of construction Aaron Ackland and Foremind CEO Joel Anderson at the partnership launch. Picture supplied
JWLand head of development Michael Prendergast, JWLand director of construction Aaron Ackland and Foremind CEO Joel Anderson at the partnership launch. Picture supplied

"Have a cup of concrete and harden up," is a one-liner Joel Anderson has heard thrown around on job sites many times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.