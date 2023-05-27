The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bikie gang members more than twice as likely as other offenders to have had at least one domestic violence offence

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attitudes within outlaw motorcycle gangs are described "key determinants of violence against women". Picture Getty Images
Attitudes within outlaw motorcycle gangs are described "key determinants of violence against women". Picture Getty Images

A new research study by the Australian Institute of Criminology has revealed how high rates of violence among outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs) were increasing among younger members, and that partners of members are significantly more likely to be victims of domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.