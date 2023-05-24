The Canberra Times
Samuel Berron handed good behaviour order for striking corpse of Nathan Mugridge

By Tim Piccione
Updated May 24 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 5:30pm
Samuel Berron leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Samuel Berron leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A man "dishonoured and disgraced" his friend's corpse when he struck it repeatedly and angrily following a fatal car accident, the deceased's mother has told a court.

