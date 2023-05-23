The Canberra Times
Man appears in Goulburn Local Court over Yass hotel fire

Updated May 24 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:11am
A magistrate has ordered a mental health assessment for a man charged with setting fire to a Yass hotel.

Senior journalist

