How to stay sun smart during winter

May 27 2023 - 12:30pm
By far the safest way to ensure your skin is protected is to apply a daily SPF 50 sunscreen lotion and apply make-up over the top. Picture Shutterstock
May 27 is National Sunscreen Day, and while that might seem odd coming into winter, it highlights the importance of year-round sunscreen protection.

