Generally, no but it depends on the product and level of protection. There are two problems here. Firstly, to be called a sunscreen in Australia, you need to pass very strict testing with adequate amounts applied to the skin on real humans and tested over many hours in and out of water. Products marketed as BB or CC creams are not tested to the same extent, so you don't really know what you are getting. On top of that, the amount needed (a teaspoon for the face) is way more than anyone would apply if using an SPF makeup for example. By far the safest way to ensure your skin is protected is to apply a daily SPF 50 sunscreen lotion and apply your makeup over the top.