There's nothing like wearing the green and gold to ease the hurt of a heartbreaking exit from the A-League Women finals race.
It's been two months since Canberra United's turbulent season came to a dramatic end, but defender Sasha Grove and goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln have shaken off that disappointment by earning another call-up to the Young Matildas.
Now their focus in the coming month is to get Australia into the 2024 Under-20 Women's Asian Cup with a successful round of qualifiers in Vietnam from June 3-11.
The Young Matildas pair are part of coach Leah Blayney's 23-player squad set to depart for Phu Tho after completing their camp in Sydney this week.
Matches against Vietnam, Iran and Lebanon await and Grove said they'll go into the challenge "expecting the unexpected".
"You can study them tactically, but at the end of the day it's about who wants it more on the pitch and we're a team that's driven by that," Grove told The Canberra Times.
"No matter the opponent that's how we're going to take that challenge on and that's the mindset for us."
United fell agonisingly short of a finals berth last season, with a controversial points deduction - which was later overturned - putting added pressure on the team's finals plans.
But Lincoln said their inspiring performance to end the year has put them in good shape to chase the title next season.
"It was devastating to come so close but miss out but looking back on it there's a lot of good things to take away, especially in the back end of the season," Lincoln said.
"It was a run home to remember and it's given us confidence going into next season that we are at that top level, we just need to get a stronger start and we can really go all the way."
Lincoln and Grove were rewarded for their A-League performance with the opportunity to represent Australia again and with their game improving after every stint in the camp it brings them a step closer to a dream senior Matildas cap.
"It's such a high-level environment with many talented individuals who are really successful in their different areas," Lincoln said.
"At the moment it's putting myself in the best position to perform well, but the ultimate goal is to play for the Matildas, and I really hope that one day all this hard work and sacrifice pays off."
Grove and Lincoln are part of the next generation of Matildas stars coming through the ranks ahead of a landmark Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, starting on July 20 in Sydney, with the final also in the Harbour City on August 20.
The duo said the buzz around the tournament had been noticeable, and with over 750,000 tickets to games sold so far, the fans were just as excited.
"It's absolutely brilliant and it means a lot for us to have such a large event on home soil," Grove said.
"The women's game is growing so quickly and this is a really important time to show the world what us women are capable of."
