Canberra United's finals dream is alive after a decision to dock the club three competition points was overturned on the eve of a clash that could make or break their A-League women's hopes.
Sanity has prevailed after Canberra United lodged an appeal to a harsh penalty imposed by the Australian Professional Leagues, after the team was ruled to have used an ineligible substitute in a game last month.
The appeal was heard by Football Australia on Thursday night and in an embarrassing moment for the APL, the decision to strip Canberra of crucial ladder points was thrown out by the panel.
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich told his players at training at McKellar Park on Friday morning, giving the team a major boost heading into their final two games of the season.
Popovich's side will travel to face ladder-leading Western United on Saturday, before closing out their regular season campaign against Melbourne City next week.
The return of the three points originally docked by the APL will put Canberra on 25 competition points - two outside the top four with two rounds to play.
MORE SPORT
The substitution in question - when Grace Taranto replaced Michelle Heyman in the 93rd minute against Sydney FC in February - was approved by the fourth official at McKellar Park.
The APL then determined it was outside the designated three substitution windows allowed during a game. Two players can be replaced at the same time and will fall into the same window.
But confusion reigned about the use of injury and concussion substitutions in additional windows with Canberra told they were allowed to make one more change in the dying minutes of a 2-1 win.
More to come
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.