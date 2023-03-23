The Canberra Times
Canberra United's A-League Women's finals dream reignited as points returned

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:22am
Canberra's finals hopes have been given a boost. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra United's finals dream is alive after a decision to dock the club three competition points was overturned on the eve of a clash that could make or break their A-League women's hopes.

