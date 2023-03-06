Canberra United has vowed to fight a controversial points-deduction decision that threatens their finals hopes after the Australian Professional Leagues deemed they had breached substitution rules.
In a major blow to Canberra's top-four mission, the club has been docked three points and a 2-1 win against Sydney FC on February 11 has been abolished and re-entered as a 0-3 defeat.
United has been flying over the past month, winning their fourth game in a row last weekend for the first time in seven years and knocking on the finals door as they search for a top-four return for the first time in two years.
But the APL turned into A-League Women's grinches, claiming Canberra had breached competition regulations by fielding an ineligible player against Sydney FC.
The player in question - Grace Taranto - was substituted on to the field for Michelle Heyman in the 93rd minute.
Canberra boss Ivan Slavich said the club had already launched an appeal after being told by game-day officials they were able to make the substitution.
"It is extremely disappointing to learn that the club will lose three competition points over this matter," Slavich said.
"We believe that we have not committed any violation of matchday regulations because of advice we received from the match officials during the fixture. The club will be appealing the decision."
In addition to the points deduction, the APL decided to record the match as a 3-0 victory to Sydney FC, with United's two goals from the February 11 match wiped from their record, and three goals added to Sydney's, despite only scoring once in the game.
Canberra was fifth on the ladder on 23 points, level on points with the fourth-placed Melbourne Victory but behind because of Melbourne's three-goal advantage on goals differential.
If the ban is imposed, Canberra will drop to 20 competition points and their goals differential will take a four-goal swing into the negative.
APL commissioner Greg O'Rourke said Canberra had exhausted its substitution windows when it chose to put Gett on the field.
There are three designated substitution blocks during a game, but an additional change can be made if it is deemed a "concussion substitute".
"The final substitute was made at a time in the game when Canberra had already used all available windows under our regulations," O'Rourke said.
"Whilst it is unfortunate the League must ensure its regulations are upheld."
To make matters more confusing, goals scored by individuals and player of the match winners will still be counted toward their season record for the purposes of determining the end of season Golden Boot award, Goal of the Year and the Julie Dolan Medal.
Heyman and Ellie Brush were the two goal-scorers in the game against Sydney FC last month. The Sky Blues now move to the top of the table, on equal points with Western United.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
