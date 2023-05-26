The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Shopping

What's hot this winter | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
May 27 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Made using 100 per cent Woolmark certified Australian merino wool, this jumper has tartan elbow patches and epitomises winter luxe in 2023. Stockist: grampiansgoodsco.com.au
Made using 100 per cent Woolmark certified Australian merino wool, this jumper has tartan elbow patches and epitomises winter luxe in 2023. Stockist: grampiansgoodsco.com.au

From seasonal classics to blink-and-you'll-miss-it trends, there's plenty to love during the cooler months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Shopping
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.