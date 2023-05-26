What's hot this winter | Trending

From seasonal classics to blink-and-you'll-miss-it trends, there's plenty to love during the cooler months.
A classic knit. Men's Stay loose V-neck sweater, $149.95. Pull on a warm and cosy jumper that has an endearing pattern or feature your grandparents would have worn. levis.com.au
Smart gifting. Linen teatowel, $35. Think economically and sustainably when it comes to birthdays and anniversaries this winter by embracing furoshiki, the Japanese custom of wrapping or decorating gifts (traditionally carrying goods), with fabric. sarahsilverton.com
Animal print. Leopard safari classic umbrella, $159. Approach leopard, cheetah, snake, et al. as you would any other neutral, and you'll create striking and foolproof ensembles. bluntumbrella.com.au
Marble patterns. Polished Grand Portobello tile, from $449 per square metre. A simple way to add texture and interest to a bathroom or kitchen. beaumont-tiles.com.au
Goth girl. Dagger hoops, $49.50. It's not too late to jump on board the trend embraced by Billie Eilish and amplified by Jenna Ortega (aka Wednesday Addams). murkani.com.au
Big boots. Electra boots, $219.95. Whether it's the size of the sole or how high up your calf it travels, this winter, the bigger the shoe, the better. aliasmae.com.au
Chain bag. Sicily quilted crossbody bag, $79.95. Keen to make a fashion statement? Accessories are the way to do it with ease. louenhide.com.au
Niacinamide. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $17. Also known as vitamin B3, this ingredient is great for brightening dry skin, whatever your budget. theordinary.com/en-au
Barbiecore. Pink no-crease clips, $10. The movie Barbie will be released in July, but the trend is already bubbling away. These clips are ideal for make-up application, sectioning and styling hair. mermadehair.com.au
Creative collaborations. Romance Was Born floral super puffer, $89.97. Further highlighting our love for pets, fashion collaborations just keep getting wilder. Once upon a time young fashionistas would covet a piece from this hip Australian brand - this winter your dog can wear the label. petstock.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
