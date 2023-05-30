The sting of missing out on playing last year's Women's State of Origin series is driving Zahara Temara to reclaim the shield for Queensland.
Before the newly-recruited Canberra half dons the Raiders' green jersey, she'll be suiting up in maroon on Thursday for the series opener in Sydney.
In the capital last year Temara was squeezed out of the 17 and could only watch on as Queensland copped a 20-14 defeat to the Sky Blues in front of a record crowd.
Coming off a stunning NRLW season with the Roosters where she was the league's leading points-scorer, Temara is hungrier than ever to get the Maroons back on top.
"I'm really happy to be back in camp," Temara told The Canberra Times.
"It means a lot for me. I missed out last year, and though I'm originally from New Zealand this is home for me. I am a Queenslander and I'm very lucky that I get to represent Queensland.
"We want this very badly. I've lost and won Origin games and it's disappointing losing, but it's more disappointing going back into the sheds and having to look everyone in the eye.
"So I think the girls who were part of the camp last year, we're really keen to get that trophy back."
The Jillaroo is an experienced Origin campaigner with Queensland but this first ever two-game series presents an intriguing challenge, and it's a test she's "very excited" to take on.
"It's a little bit of uncharted territory, but I'm very excited," Temara said.
"I'm pretty happy that we've moved to two because we now get to play one of the hardest footy games twice.
"A lot of growth happens and you need to really push yourself."
The halfback will be tasked with driving the Maroons' attack alongside five-eighth Tarryn Aiken, and with a drawn series to be decided on points aggregate, the playmaker is anticipating a more free-flowing style of footy to be on show for fans.
There's familiar faces in the Queensland side for Temara though, and as one of the leaders behind captain Ali Brigginshaw, she's confident they can find a way to break down the Sky Blues' defence.
"I feel like I've got good combinations with the people around me," she said.
"Everything's coming along really nicely and it's a very calm sort of feel in the camp before game one."
Game 1: NSW Sky Blues v Queensland Maroons, Parramatta Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 7.45pm.
Game 2: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
