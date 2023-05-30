The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It means a lot for me': Queensland Maroons Raider Zahara Temara driven by Women's State of Origin snub

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zahara Temara will play a key role for the Maroons. Picture QRL / Zain Mohammed
Zahara Temara will play a key role for the Maroons. Picture QRL / Zain Mohammed

The sting of missing out on playing last year's Women's State of Origin series is driving Zahara Temara to reclaim the shield for Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.