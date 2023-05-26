The Canberra Raiders' contingent in this year's Women's State of Origin have endorsed the NRL's decision on how to decide a tied series.
On Friday it was finally confirmed in the event of a 1-1 series draw, the winner will be determined by points aggregate.
This is the first year the women's series will be contested over two games, with the goal to eventually play three like the men.
However, only this week did the NRL inform the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons what would happen in a tied two-game series.
Queensland Maroons coach Tahnee Norris was frustrated upon naming her squad last week the details had not been worked out prior, and was concerned the previous year's winner - NSW - would be in line to retain the trophy in a drawn series.
The points aggregate move eased those concerns on Friday, and were supported by the two inaugural Raiders NRLW players in the Maroons squad, Zahara Temara and Sophie Holyman.
"We're pretty happy with that and I think the coaching staff moreso," Temara told The Canberra Times after arriving in the Queensland camp.
"It means if it does get to a tied series, we've got that job that we need to score more points. I just know that our goal is to win two."
Halves star Temara believed the points aggregate decision could have a positive side effect for rugby league fans, too, making teams more inclined to toss the footy around in search of more tries.
"I feel like both states haven't shown fully what they can really do," she said.
"Origin is that typical up-the-guts style, but there's a lot of potential for both states to play their footy more."
Queensland prop Holyman is looking forward to a future where the series features three games, but believes the two-game event is a step in the right direction.
"Obviously, three games would be ideal, but the fact that we even have an Origin series is huge for women's sport in Queensland and New South Wales," Holyman said.
"To have the opportunity to play two games this year just means that women's sport is growing and that's what we want to see.
"Especially for the younger players coming through, we're doing the work now for them later. It all adds up. Two games is great - better than one and it's better than none."
Temara and Holyman will miss the first few weeks of Raiders' NRLW pre-season as a result of their Origin selection, but are looking forward to rejoining their new teammates soon. No Raiders players were selected in the Blues squad.
"I've done a gym session at the Raiders facility already there and everyone has been so welcoming," Holyman said.
"I'm looking forward to settle in a bit more, and I'm super excited for it all."
The Women's Origin series kicks off on Thursday, June 1 at Parramatta Stadium before Queensland hosts the Blues on Thursday, June 22 in Townsville.
The Blues will be out to defend their victory last year in Canberra which denied Queensland three-straight series wins.
Game 1: NSW Sky Blues v Queensland Maroons, Parramatta Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 7.45pm.
Game 2: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
