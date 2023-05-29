More than 490,000 Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders will receive up to $500 in energy bill relief under this year's federal budget.
This includes an additional 1239 seniors in the ACT who became eligible since the Albanese government eased income requirements for the Commonwealth Seniors Card in November.
The card provides holders with access to Australian government health concessions, including access to cheaper medicines under the pharmaceutical benefits scheme, a lower Medicare Safety Net threshold, and bulk-billed GP visits.
In November, the government raised the income limits for the card to $90,000 for singles and $144,000 for couples combined, the largest increase in more than 20 years. As a result, an extra 16,230 self-funded retirees have gained access to the card.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the government hoped the power bill relief would help "ease cost-of-living pressures and help older Australians keep more money in their pockets".
But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has continued to blame the Albanese government for rising energy prices, saying Labor has failed to make good on their election promises.
"You're paying more for your energy bill, and as we know, under the decision that government's made from the 1st of July across the country, power prices are going to go up again," Mr Dutton told reporters on Monday.
"And this is from a Prime Minister who promised to reduce your power prices by $275 per year, year-on-year, and it hasn't stopped."
Under its Powering Australia plan, Labor told voters modelling showed energy prices would fall by $275 for households at the end of its first term in government in 2025.
The latest budget papers forecast a 10 per cent rise in national retail energy prices this coming financial year, which is "lower than the earlier estimates of 26 per cent without the government's intervention".
Speaking from Yarra Valley Hilltop, Mr Dutton also said shoppers are getting less for their dollar at Coles or Woolworths, with manufacturers having to pass on high energy costs to consumers.
"I'm just not sure that the Prime Minister and the Treasurer understand how tough Australian farmers are doing it at the moment," Mr Dutton said.
He accused Labor of acting like a "Greens government", and said the government needs to take "a very hard look at the impact of the renewables policy that's ideologically driven at the moment".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the Energy Price Relief Rebate on budget night, promising up to $500 in relief for more than 5 million low-income households and small businesses.
Those in the ACT are set to see significantly less than their Sydney counterparts, with funding determined by need and how much the state and territory government is willing to contribute to the measure.
Since the ACT has moved to 100 per cent renewable energy, households haven't been hit with the same hike in energy bills compared to other jurisdictions.
Eligible low-income households in the territory can expect to receive a $175 annual rebate, while small businesses will receive $325. Meanwhile in Sydney, $500 will be handed out to eligible households and $650 to small businesses.
