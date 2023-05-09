The Canberra Times
ACT low-income householders to get $175 a year energy bill rebate

By Michelle Slater
May 9 2023
Eligible ACT low-income households can expect to receive a $175 annual energy bill rebate, with a $325 rebate for eligible small businesses from July 1 as part of the federal budget.

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

