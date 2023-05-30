The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Murder trial of Michael O'Connell begins in the ACT Supreme Court

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 30 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael O'Connell, whose murder trial started on Tuesday. Picture Facebook
Michael O'Connell, whose murder trial started on Tuesday. Picture Facebook

A man accused of murdering the "love of his life" lied about how his partner died because "he didn't want to make her out to be a psycho", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.