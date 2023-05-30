The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Staggering': NRMA says Canberra city centre 40kmh zone has failed to make roads safer

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 40kmh speed zone in Canberra's city centre has generated nearly $40 million in fine revenue in less than two years. Picture by Karleen Minney
The 40kmh speed zone in Canberra's city centre has generated nearly $40 million in fine revenue in less than two years. Picture by Karleen Minney

The high number of fines issued in a city centre 40kmh speed zone is staggering and showed it had failed to make the roads safer, a peak motorists' body has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.