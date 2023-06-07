If you have battery trouble on a really cold morning, here's why

A flooded (electrolyte mixed in water) lead acid battery will either be maintainable (because it will have removable caps allowing you to top up the electrolyte reservoirs with demineralised water or a special conditioning solution) or be maintenance-free (sometimes mislabelled as sealed, because they're only sealed in the sense that the casing is moulded shut to prevent you topping them up; they can still leak when tipped far enough and they still expel toxic gas when charging which is also the cause of the corrosion you find on battery terminals).

