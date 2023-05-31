The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Teenager awaits ACT Supreme Court sentencing after aggravated robbery, driving charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager who robbed a man at knife-point "in broad daylight" accused his victim of being a paedophile before leading police on a high-speed car chase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.