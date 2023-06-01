The ACT's acting Opposition Leader has accused the government of not behaving democratically as he was kicked out of the Assembly on Thursday afternoon for several interjections during question time.
Jeremy Hanson said he was sick of the government overriding democratic principles and so was the rest of Canberra during an angry outburst when he was removed from the parliament.
The opposition used question time to grill Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith on the forced acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Mr Hanson asked the Health Minister whether she would negotiate in good faith with Calvary over the future of Clare Holland House and not "plot in secret as you just did with Calvary public hospital".
The acting Opposition Leader interjected when Ms Stephen-Smith was answering the question and this prompted government whip Mick Gentleman to ask the Speaker Joy Burch to remove Mr Hanson.
MORE CALVARY TAKEOVER NEWS:
Ms Burch initially said she would let the answer continue but said Mr Hanson had previously been warned. However, following another interjection, the Speaker requested he be removed from the Assembly.
Mr Hanson objected to his removal and there was a division which asked members to vote on whether he should be removed. Mr Hanson left before the vote but as he was leaving he took aim at the Speaker and the government.
"You no longer care about democracy in this place," he said.
"You override democratic principles in this place again and again and again. I'm pretty sick of it and so is the rest of Canberra.
"You're not behaving like a democratic government."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
