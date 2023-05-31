"Allow us choice."
That was the message on a sign from a person protesting the ACT government's legislation to compulsory acquisition as it passed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
The irony of a sign like this at a pro-Catholic protest would not be lost on many.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith expected the government would face significant opposition from the Catholic church about the takeover.
She probably did not expect such a huge national campaign.
Catholic archdioceses from across the country are outraged by the move.
Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher said the territory government's takeover would allow them to "push their anti-life agenda right through the hospital".
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has been extremely critical and said in a joint statement it was an "extraordinary attack on freedom of religion and on the rights of private and religious health care providers to care for the sick".
Opponents have also moved to stoke fear this is an attack on religion and would set a precedent for governments across the country to takeover faith-based institutions.
There are many justified concerns with the government's process, including the speed of the takeover and a lack of consultation with health staff. The legislation was also allowed to pass before an inquiry was held into the bill.
But saying people will no longer have a choice does not stack up.
It's telling the majority of people protesting the move at the Assembly were opposed to the move on religious grounds. The government has strongly refuted suggestions this is about religion.
Let's not forget, 13 years ago Calvary and the government had reached an agreement for the territory to purchase the hospital for $77 million, however, this was scuttled by the Vatican.
Calvary and the government were in discussions last year around the organisation's role in a new hospital for Canberra's north. Calvary was offered a new 25-year agreement but did not agree as it would shorten the time frame from the current 76-year agreement.
The government said they had warned Calvary in April 2022 it would do a compulsory acquisition if an agreement could not be reached.
Now the legislation has passed the government's bill will face a court challenge. Whether the acquisition legislation will hold up is the next big test.
This fight has become ugly and we may not have seen the worst of it yet.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
