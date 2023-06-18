The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Calvary Health Care ACT sues junior doctor Dr Ying Tham after wage theft claims

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
June 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Betty Ge is part of a class action lawsuit claiming unpaid unrostered wages from Calvary and Canberra hospitals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Dr Betty Ge is part of a class action lawsuit claiming unpaid unrostered wages from Calvary and Canberra hospitals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Calvary has sued a junior doctor seeking compensation for alleged unpaid wages, in a move a former employee says demonstrates its "toxic and bullying culture".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.