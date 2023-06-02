A sprinkling of hot chocolate | Trending

The chocolate trend is piping hot this season, be it a light dusting or deliciously rich layers.
Drinkin' & Sprinklin' Chocolate, $20. A bittersweet blend of 40 per cent forastero cocoa bean, it makes an irresistible hot chocolate and takes coffee to the next level. willandco.com.au
Ceremonial Cacao PM, $39. Stir the powder into water or milk, and let the dandelion and burdock combination work on inflammation and digestion. ikkari.com.au
Terracotta cloud vase, $33. Blessed with a wonderfully earthy quality, blooms of any colour would be the perfect match. marmosetfound.com.au
Macchiato striped towel, $99. Opt for warmer tones in the bathroom during the cooler seasons. gethommey.com.au
Glittra metallic skirt, $269. A swish skirt that could be worn in endless different ways. elkthelabel.com.au
Victoriana calf high boots, $249. A fun design that allows you to dress as tailored or costume-inspired as the mood takes you. kittendamour.com
Camo powder foundation, $30. Available in a range of shades, including beautiful options in darker tones. elfcosmetics.com.au
Pull & Bear retro print scarf, $23.95. Straight out of the 1970s, chocolate, caramel and white are a tasty colour combination. theiconic.com.au
Cass jacket, $139.95. With plenty of pockets and a corduroy collar, it's the perfect option for walking the dog or a day at the footy. au.brixton.com
Maria Nila Colour Refresh Cacao, $27. A nourishing hair masque with non-permanent colour pigments to quickly freshen up your chocolate locks. charliandkate.com.au
Laura Jones Signature Collection tote bag, $79.99. Sharp detailing elevates this handbag's level of sophistication. strandbags.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.