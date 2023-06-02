The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Policing hunts members of alleged phone scam syndicate after arrest of Harjeet Singh

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harjeet Singh, who is accused of being involved in the alleged syndicate, did not apply for bail on Friday. Picture Facebook
Harjeet Singh, who is accused of being involved in the alleged syndicate, did not apply for bail on Friday. Picture Facebook

Police are on the hunt for members of a suspected criminal syndicate allegedly involved in a phone scam valued at more than $5.35 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.